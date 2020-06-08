2019-2020 Coffee House Issue 4

For those of you who don’t know, Coffee House is an event hosted by MOR which happens at the end of each quarter as a “release party” for the staff in celebration of the new issue and acts as a fundraiser for the next.

Oyster River High School students and staff perform anything from stand-up comedy to ensembles of their favorite songs. Students can submit art to be displayed at Coffee House. There’s a wide variety of food and beverages which of course, includes coffee.

Because of quarantine we were not able to host a live Coffee House; so we thought we’d bring Coffee House to you! Click the video below to watch the full performance!

Still want more? Check out Kaila Lambiasi’s (’20) photography and videos from previous Coffee House’s as well! Link below.

https://edu.glogster.com/glog/photography-8/4ana9lu5wvc

Set List:

Eli Brandt- “Remedy” by The Black Crowes

Sofia Testa, Carl Zent, Sam Williams, and Carlson Hill- “Sympathy” by Vampire Weekend

Ms. Von Oyen- “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel

Eli Brandt- “Waste” by Phish

Sofia Testa, Carl Zent, Iris Ingelfinger, and Carlson Hill- “Dindi” by Astrud Gilberto

Iris Ingelfinger- “Meditation from Thais” by Jules Massenet

Mrs. Stetson- “Far and Wide” by Ruth Moody

Eli Brant, Sam Williams, and Carl Zent- “Honest Man” by Fat Night

Sofia Testa, Carl Zent, Sam Williams, and Carlson Hill- “Harmony Hall” by Vampire Weekend