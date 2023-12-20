Stage Lights on School Nights

Monday, September 25th. I could have been studying for my Unit 1 Pre-Calc test, but it was the last thing on my mind during the drive to Fenway Music Hall. As soon as Boygenius stepped on the stage, all thoughts of school were replaced with the screaming joy of fans surrounding me, many of which were other teenagers.

Attending concerts has joined the list of hobbies for many high schoolers in recent years. For many, concert culture is such a unique and fun experience and is worth the struggle a typical teenager might face by filling their free time with live music shows.

This is no different at Oyster River High School (ORHS). As an ORHS student, I can’t walk through the halls for a full day without seeing at least one piece of concert apparel.

The words ‘concert culture’ don’t have a real definition attached to them. While everyone has their own reasons for what shows they go to and what stands out to them, the general idea is that live music and the crowds provide an incomparable feeling. Emily Walsh (’24) said, “it provides so much happiness. When I’m there I can see everybody else is so happy, and I love that energy.”

She’s not the only one that feels this way. Eventbrite, a popular app for organizing concerts, reports that within the past three years, 58% of teenagers say that they enjoy live music. 42% report that they attend live music concerts or festivals at least once a year.

Since so many concerts and festivals happen over the summer, going once during the year seems reasonable. Many tour schedules do coincide with the school year, which students, like Eliza Sekera (’26), don’t let limit them. “I can prepare the day before and then recuperate the day after. Missing one afternoon of homework isn’t too detrimental,” Sekera said.

Being a high school student is stressful, so effective time management is a huge component to feeling secure in how I spend my nights. Any of these stressors, like an upcoming test or overloaded homework, are easily outdone by the euphoric feeling of falling into line on a crowded street, barcode open on my phone, surrounded by a group of people there for the same reason I am.

If a concert happens to get in the way of school, Luke Sullivan (’25) finds it still easy to organize. He said, “I think for most people, you can communicate and have everything figured out beforehand. You can likely get something pushed back a day, or take a test a day early.”

Sullivan had no problem taking a test early if it meant he also got to see Boygenius live in Boston, even on a Monday night. “Music is a really special thing to people, and I think that seeing those people you’ve been listening to forever, and hearing the songs you love in that environment is just a really special experience.”

One of the biggest factors I associate with concert culture is the unity of an energetic crowd. There’s something so comforting about making eye contact with someone wearing the t-shirt I just bought, knowing that even in a mass of strangers, I could make conversation with any of them about the one thing I already know we share a love for.

Abby Trojan (’25) found herself in the middle of one of these conversations at Paradise Rock Club in 2021, before Girl in Red made her appearance on stage. The venue’s floor was packed from wall to wall, and right at the center, Trojan was noticed by the group of teenage girls who had just been informed the headlining artist would be late to perform.

“We were talking, and ended up connecting over being the same age. So, we swapped our socials and took a ton of pictures, which actually was helpful since I didn’t end up videoing most of the show,” Trojan said. She doesn’t actively talk to any of the girls now, but still stays updated through social media of all the shows they’ve seen since then.

Unfortunately, this “special experience” isn’t the cheapest. Since the pandemic, the average concert ticket price across all North American tours has increased by 17.8%, and now falls at around $150. This number doesn’t take into account certain venue fees or any kind of transportation, and these prices can stack up quickly.

Being a working high school student, Walsh finds freedom in allowing herself to make these purchases, especially for an experience with someone she loves. “I consider concerts something worth coming from my savings, but I would say I’ve budgeted well,” Walsh said. “I buy people tickets too. It’s kind of like a love language.”

Expenses don’t necessarily mean that budgeting has to happen to feel connected to live music culture. Erinn Doherty (‘25) shared how she’s been able to see five concerts this year, and barely felt a burden financially. “I tend to like smaller artists, anyways, so the tickets aren’t as expensive. They are usually less than forty dollars… it’s easily worth that expense.”

Even concert tickets on the more expensive side of the spectrum are arguably just as valuable for a fan. “My father says concerts are a great experience, and they’re a good thing to spend your money on as long as it’s in your budget. I don’t go out and buy stuff all that often, so I have available money for it,” Sullivan said.

His parents, along with other families, are willing to support their kid’s love for live music. Sekera said, “My parents have driven us a lot of times, to the ones I’ve been to in Boston… My dad went to the first three Lollapaloozas, so they’re big music fans too.”

These ORHS students, myself, and the many other concert enthusiasts, won’t let school stop us from doing what we enjoy. To anyone feeling like they’re an amateur in the live music hobby, Walsh says, “It’s always a hard day the next day, but it’s so worth it. Go get a coffee and go.”

– Amelia Rury