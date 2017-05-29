How to Make the Most of Senior Year

As the last week of senior year roll in, it has hit me that there is such a short amount of time left. Many of us have been together since kindergarten, yet next year we will be spread all throughout the country. While the excitement of college has definitely been a main focus, try to slow down. Don’t wish the time we have left together at Oyster River away. Make the most of the little time we have left with each other.

A goal of mine for the end of the year is to do all of the things I have always wanted to do but have never gotten around to. There are so many interesting things to do in the area that you may never even think of doing. Here are just a few things that I have enjoyed and could help you make the most of the last quarter at ORHS.

Go on Adventures With Your Friends

Make a list of all of the places that you have wanted to go, and then start crossing them off the list. Whether you like to be outdoors or indoors, there are many different places that you can go. One thing that I am going to do is make a list of all of the mountains I want to climb but haven’t gotten around to yet. However, if you like to do something that isn’t outdoors such as shopping, you could make a list of all of the malls, outlets and small towns with great shopping in the area. Try going to new places with your friends, even if they aren’t a short drive away. Road trips can make for the best memories.

From personal experience, I can highly suggest taking a drive down the seacoast from Wallis Sands to Hampton Beach. With music playing, friends laughing, and the lovely ocean breeze, this is one of the best drives in the seacoast area.

Don’t Watch Your Favorite Show Alone

Why spend a night alone on your couch texting your friends about an episode of the Bachelor that is on when you can just watch it together? Get in your car and drive to their house. It will be much more enjoyable to talk through the crazy antics of the show together. You may have school the next day, but you would stay up late at home anyways so what’s the difference?

Try Something New

Sometimes the best experiences are when you do something that you wouldn’t normally do. Go out and find something new that you have always wanted to try. Something that I tried one summer was sailing. I had never done it before but it was enjoyable and something nice to do on a warm day. Think of things that you have always been curious about but had never had the initiative to do. Bring a friend along for the ride. Get out of your comfort zone and have a good time.

Make New Friends

Sure, you’ve been with many of the people in your grade since kindergarten but why not branch out and talk to someone you’ve never made the effort to talk to before? They might turn out to be someone that you could become good friends with. You’ll never know until you talk to them. Next year you will have to make all new friends in college so why not make new friends in high school too?

Go to Local Tourist Destinations

Have you ever been bored out of your mind with nothing to do? Well, I’ve been there. If you google things to do in Seacoast New Hampshire the same things always pop up. They may seem like things that you have done a million times, but maybe it has been a while since you last visited the destination, or maybe you’ve never even heard of it. Here are some of the top results from newhampshire.com: see the wagon at Wagon Hill, visit gardens at Prescott Park, and the Fuller Gardens in North Hampton, cross the Cocheco River footbridge in Dover, or visit Newcastle Commons to take in the lovely ocean view. Soak in all that the area has to offer with your friends before you part ways.

With so many things to do in the seacoast area you should take advantage of your opportunities while you have them. Just remember to take the time you have and enjoy it. In the words of my cross country coach, “You’re only a spring semester senior once in your life. Have fun with it.”

Written by Libby Nichols