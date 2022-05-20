Prom 2022: What to Expect

With 380 tickets claimed by juniors, seniors, and their dates, Oyster River High School’s (ORHS) first traditional prom since 2019 has sold out.

On the evening of May 26th, students will gather dressed in formal gowns and suits at the Red Barn in South Berwick, Maine for prom. From 7:00pm to 10:00pm, students will have the opportunity to take photos, dance, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and spend time with each other at a traditional prom. Prom court will be announced at 9:00pm and voting will take place from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Though the venue at the Red Barn itself is beautiful, the official theme for the event is Enchanted Garden.

Upon arrival, students will check in and register at the table in the front of the venue to make sure their name is listed. Students will only be admitted to the event if they have purchased a ticket beforehand and given their name to the vendor; tickets are not transferable to other guests. Guests that attend a different high school may be admitted to the event only if their name is on the list and the required form has been filled out and signed by their principal. This form is found in the front office and must be returned to the front office before May 24th. If the guest does not presently attend a high school, they must see Assistant Principal Michael McCann to confirm their identity before May 24th.

The event will be very similar to what it has been in past years, with a few exceptions. “We’ve done [prom this year] the way we’ve always done it. We have the DJ, the photobooth, the dancing, and the outdoor deck all along the way,” said Barb Milliken, advisor to the ORHS Prom Committee. The key difference is that “it’s never been this big.” The number of tickets available and students has remained similar to past years, but the event has never sold out until now. Because of the high attendance, rather than a formal dinner, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served throughout the event.

Rachel Rowley (’22), a member of the prom committee, said that the popularity of the event this year may be attributed to the fact that “it’s the first time that we’ve had an event like this [since] we had to cancel it [in 2020]. I hope people have a good time and enjoy each other.” This year’s event is the first “traditional” prom since 2019, so there is excitement around restoring the tradition of going to the Red Barn.

“I’m excited to have a venue other than the Oyster River turf, though that was very well put together for what we had in our restrictions,” said Livi Gass (‘22). As with last year, Gass is most excited to spend time with friends and experience a formal dance at the traditional venue.

Anders Eisenhaure (‘23) shared the feeling of excitement about seeing friends and bonding with the junior and senior classes. “It’s fun to go out and do something different, and spend some time with people that you don’t normally hang out with,” he said.

There is much to look forward to on the evening of May 26th. “We want to try to make prom as memorable and as put-together as we can, and provide the best entertainment and for everybody to have fun,” said Milliken.