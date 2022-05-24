The New Design Thinking Seminar Class at ORHS (Podcast)

For many students, coming to school every day is monotonous and boring–they arrive in the morning, they do whatever work their teachers want them to do that day, they go home to do the homework their teachers have assigned, and then they return to school to do it all again the next day. There is little room in most curriculums to do anything other than what a teacher deems necessary without much student input. Jon Bromley, a science teacher at Oyster River High School, sees this pattern. Instead of participating in it, though, he offers an alternative in the new class he calls Design Thinking Seminar. I sat down with Bromley and two seniors in the class, Dillon Labonte and Will Johnson, to hear more about Design Thinking Seminar and how it aims to let students guide their own learning.

