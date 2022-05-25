Dear Upcoming Seniors….

As exciting as it is to enter your last year of high school, there is the enormous aspect of applying to colleges for some students. To help them prepare in advance, Heather Clegg and I created this podcast with hopes that students would be able to gain insight into the college application process. We didn’t have people to guide us through this process but it was a learning experience that tested many different strengths like time management, essay writing, and communication skills. Listen to the full length podcast for our college advice.

Like this: Like Loading...