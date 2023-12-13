Who’s That Teacher?

When walking around Oyster River High School (ORHS), you might’ve seen some new faces. Whether it be coaching basketball, para-educating, being a cool social studies teacher, and letting students use 3D printers, Mouth of the River is highlighting some of the new teachers through mini-profiles. To read more about Brianna Arsenault and Eden Suoth, see Anna Klein’s article on Suoth and Rose Goldsmith’s article about Arsenault.

Even after working on a farm, Chris Quirke still wanted to be a history teacher. “[History] was my favorite class in school from the very beginning. My family thinks about history a lot; we have a more history focus,” he said. But why teaching? Quirke has always looked up to his “cool” social studies teachers in middle school, and since 6th grade, he has made that his dream.

Quirke’s affinity for history is also shown in his teaching, says Greg Caron (‘25), who is in Quirke’s Cit Ed class. “He has a creative way of teaching and gives a wealth of knowledge on the subject. He’s getting kids moving around for history, which is better than sitting down and listening to somebody yap.”

Interestingly, Quirke attended an agricultural high school, where he had jobs like milking cows, baling hay, harvesting crops, and more. “[Working on a farm] was really pivotal in me becoming me. The agriculture community where I grew up was really strong, and that had a positive influence on my work ethic, on my identity, how I look at the world, and my perspective,” he said. After a year of interning at Portsmouth, he is excited to be the cool social studies teacher at Oyster River.

“In another world, I would have gone into game design,” said Oliver Philbrick. Philbrick, an Oyster River alumnus, is the new computer science teacher, replacing Cathi Stetson. Throughout his life, Philbrick said he loved making things, whether it be through video editing, Lego stop-motion, or game development, which got him really invested in computer science. “Most of it was just the drive to make things, and computers were a tool I had at my disposal to do that.”

In the classroom, Philbrick is a resilient teacher, which students like about him. “I like that he really knows what he’s teaching, and even if people are being disruptive or not doing the right thing, he can get them back on track,” says Niko Turell (‘26).

One thing Philbrick really loved about Oyster River is the support he received to follow his dream of being able to create things, leading him to encourage other students to find their passions as well. “At Oyster River specifically, I felt like there was good support for creativity – I think it’s a brilliant way to learn,” said Philbrick. Since moving in, he’s set up 3D printers and other items available for tinkering, which he hopes encourages students to explore their interests. “That’s kind of what I valued when I was a student here and that’s really what I want to provide.”

When Victoria Sickler first met new Exercise Physiology and Wellness (EPW) teacher Nick MacGregor, her first thoughts about him were “down to earth, relaxed, enjoys what he does in teaching, and truly wants to teach kids.”

MacGregor grew up in the seacoast region, where his love for physical activity was very present in his life. “I’m very active and can’t really sit still for too long. I like to be moving,” he said. “I was always interested in physical education, and I also love basketball and coaching as well. I knew I’d be available to do both of them as a teacher, so that was a big draw for me.”

After a six-year stint at Merrimack Valley High School, MacGregor is filling in for the recently retired EPW teacher Don Maynard. “I’ve had a really positive experience so far, and it’s been a pleasure working with Mr. Morin and Mrs. Sickler as well and getting integrated into that team,” he said.

Additionally, MacGregor gets to do what influenced him to become an EPW teacher. “I have plans to be one of the basketball coaches this year […] I worked with [Lewis Atkins] during the summer, so I’ve gotten to meet some of the guys and coach them up a little bit already. It’s going to be a nice opportunity.”

As a child, paraeducator Jackie Casey never thought about being a teacher. Although her parents were both principals, she never thought about working with students. “I kind of said my whole life, ‘no way I’m not going to be a teacher,’ or ‘I’m not going to like it,’” she said.

However, after majoring in Business at UNH, she couldn’t stand working in the field. “I had gotten a business job right out of college, and I really, really hated it. So, I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’ll work at a school and see what happens,’ but I ended up loving it,” said Casey.

She started her para-education career teaching at Spaulding, Rochester, and Exeter high schools, but is rapidly assimilating to Oyster River culture. “I love the smaller school, and I love the advisories. I feel like it’s nice to be able to really get to know a group of kids and see them often,” she says.

Additionally, her experience working at other schools reflects well on fellow paraeducators, like Cam Calato. “She came here with experience, like she knew how to do the job from day one. It just makes everything easier and fit better,” he says.

Apart from school duties, Casey also waitresses at Cartels. “It’s a little pizza place in Dover, and I’ve been there since high school, which is a little embarrassing.”

Although these new teachers have a lot to get used to at ORHS, they also have a lot to look forward to, as Arsenault put it best. “I’m really excited to connect with my advisory and all my students and see them grow from freshman to senior year and watch them graduate.”

– James Li