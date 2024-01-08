Unified Basketball Home Opener

When Alexa Gombar (’24) scored the first points of the 2024 unified basketball season, the energy in the Oyster River High School (ORHS) gymnasium came alive. The season home opener took place on Wednesday, January 3rd, against Exeter High School. With a final score of 10 to 20, the ORHS team took the first loss of the season.

Jacob Baver coaches the team, giving encouragement during stretches before the game. “I know a lot of the students already from unified volleyball, and I have great relationships with students in the building, but this is the first time I’m entering the basketball coaching scene,” said Baver. While the game may be new to Baver, the energy of the team isn’t and he is very hopeful for a great season, which starts with the positive attitude of every player.

The athletes on the bench cheer after Morgan Whaley scored the third basket of the game, but the attitude was present during every second of the game. After every point, every block, and every pass of the ball, the cheers from the bench were accompanied by smiles on each athlete’s face. Keira Johnson (’24), who plays for the team as a partner, said, “Our two main ideas are to focus on having a safe environment, but also being fun, and we already have a super positive mentality. As we work through the season, we’ll get to know the team and be able to work on both of those goals.”

Gombar high fives a teammate after scoring her second basket. Gombar was an irreplaceable asset to the team during the game. She made three baskets for a total of six points, while constantly shooting and staying active with her teammates. “[The game] was pretty nice and positive. I’m really happy about it,” said Gombar. Her next steps? Bringing the determination to every game for the rest of the season.

Franklin Finnin-Andrews (’25) blocks an Exeter High School player from making a pass. Each player on the team has different things they bring to the game. For Finnin-Andrews, this is his defensive strategies. “I may not be the point winner right now, but I think I’m managing to be a severe hindrance to the other teams, which is the second half of the game. My main strategy is distraction, like a mosquito. You can‘t focus on anything while something is repeatedly biting your arm,” Finnin-Andrews said. Not only did the ORHS team manage to score their own points, Finnin-Andrews and other defensive players blocked Exeter from the first second to the last buzzer.

Jacob Seeley (’24) reflects on his performance after the game. The team has big plans lined up to improve and build on the foundation they set through the first game. Seeley mentioned the specific skills they’re planning on focusing on in upcoming practices. He said, “We will continue practicing dribbling, handing the ball, and shooting, which is what we’re hoping to do more of in the next game.” Seeley has played basketball with the ORHS unified team for the past four years and is just as excited about the sport now. “I think my dad got me into basketball, and I’m in love with it. So now I’m here, and I love the team, their positivity, and their mentality.”

The ORHS team high fives Exeter High School players, after their 10 to 20 loss, although Baver feels no defeat from their performance. Each player that stepped on the court was active and motivated, and they weren’t afraid to make shots towards the basket. Baver has no concerns with being able to lead the team towards their goals during the upcoming practices. He said, “The attitude is where it needs to be, and with unified, winning is very much the cherry on top. If we’re having fun and we’re growing as a group, then it will be a successful season.

