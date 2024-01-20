Beyond the Cut

As every new sports season rolls around, there’s a good chance one of two things is on every athlete’s mind: “Am I going to get cut?” or “Who’s going to get cut?”

When someone gets cut, taking it the wrong way can be very easy. Finding a way to continue to still get the thrill of sports after quitting or being cut as an upperclassman can be challenging. The same goes for upperclassmen who are overcoming being cut in prior years. A few students at Oyster River High School (ORHS), however, have been able to make these things happen.

For juniors and seniors, it can be a little clearer who’s possibly in danger of getting cut. For those who recognize this, it can impact whether they even try it out or not.

Ryan Michaud (‘24), who played soccer most of his life, felt like he was one of the players who might not make the cut. “I don’t know if it was a rumor, or if it was true about how [Varsity coach Akan Ekanem] was going to remove some spots on the team, and I just fell in the position I was last year that I don’t have the skills to make the team.”

Avery Merrill (‘24) was in a similar position as Michaud. “I weighed out all my options, and I looked at my extracurriculars and school and decided it would be more beneficial to focus on those things.”

When players get cut from the program altogether, most quit the sport and focus solely on school and personal life. Others try out again the next year, but reserve soccer coach Jake Baver said he’s never seen a player get cut from the program and then make the varsity team later in their high school career.

Cam Fournier (‘25) didn’t like either of those options after being cut from the soccer team freshman year, so he picked a third option: finding a new sport.

“Soccer tryouts for me did not go as well as I expected. I wish they ended up better for me, but I started playing football, which I enjoy a lot more than soccer.” Fournier is now on the varsity football team.

When asked if Fournier is happy with how it all turned out, he said, “Yeah, because I feel like if I didn’t get cut, I wouldn’t be in this position I am right now.”

Michaud, like Fournier, picked up a new sport. He joined the golf team. “It’s fun to learn a new sport,” says Michaud.

Even Merrill, despite wanting to take time for other extracurriculars, joined the unified soccer team, saying he still loves soccer and sports all together.

Joining a unified sport is something a lot of people do when cut from a team. Unified soccer coach Cam Calato really encourages people to pick up unified if they get cut from their sport and still want to have the thrill of playing and winning.

“We are in a competitive unified [division]. They keep standings and scores,” says Calato. He also says that he and all the other coaches of the various unified teams (soccer, basketball, volleyball) love it when kids already have some knowledge of the sport come play.

Whether it’s players or coaches, nobody likes cuts. So, some coaches decide to not do cuts at all. This is the route varsity field hockey coach Anne Golding decided to take. “I feel like if people want to be playing hockey, I want to provide an opportunity for them to do that.” She adds that she doesn’t mind adding extra teams if that means everyone can play.

For teams who do cut, it can be a long process. Baver says he and the other coaches break it down like this. “For those that are younger, you know that you don’t have finished products yet. You’re making cuts based on some other factors.” These factors include players’ potential, training habits, and what they would bring to the team if they’re brought on.

Although Fournier, Merrill, and Michaud had to go through the pain of getting cut or accepting the fact that you will get cut, they all agree that cuts are something that needs to happen in high school sports. Fournier added that getting cut can be beneficial for your growth as a person.

To all the kids out there who end up getting cut, Fornier has some advice for you. “Don’t let it hurt you too bad or let it get in your head. Go find a new hobby that you would like. Focus and show your love for that.”

– Kevin Kell