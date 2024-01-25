Bobcats Look to Take Five Points from Bulldogs

Standing at a crossroads in the season, The Bobcats look to get a win in David and Goliath-like fashion against Bedford.

The Oyster River High School (ORHS) boys’ Varsity hockey team (4-1-2) matches up against the Bedford Bulldogs (5-3) this Thursday at home. Bedford, a division I team, offers the Bobcats a potential 5 points in a win. Fighting for a top spot in division II, the pressure is on as ORHS looks to pull off the upset by staying locked in after a grueling 5-5 tie against Somersworth-Coe-Brown (5-4-1) on Saturday.

In division II, each team plays a few divisions I teams. If the division II team wins then they get a five-point win instead of the normal two Nolan Swiesz (’26), a winger on the team, thinks that Bedford could be a difficult opponent, finishing as the fifth seed last year.

The Bulldogs have continued their good play this season with big wins over division 1 teams like Trinity (4-4) and Hanover (5-3) early in the season. “They are a contender almost every year in division I,” Swiesz said. “That says something about a team.” Swiesz also added that they come with a lot of pace and energy on the ice, something that the Bobcats aren’t as used to in a division II setting.

Sawyer Levesque (’25), an assistant captain and key defenseman, thinks that it is Bedford’s physicality and bench depth that make them such a force. “Lines 1-4 are solid all the way through for them, and they use their size very well.” However, Levesque says he’s not worried. “If the boys come out ready to go and we play our system and gameplan right, it’s anyone’s game.”

The Bobcats don’t seem bothered by their tie on Saturday. In fact, having the chance at a five-point win is the pick me up that the team needed. “It’s just on to the next game,” said Swiesz. “With such a big opportunity coming up, there’s no point in focusing on the past.” Sweisz stressed that keeping the team energy high is key after a loss or tie.

Currently sitting at the third seed, ORHS hockey understands the pressure and what’s on the line if they can’t pull out the win. “In the middle of the season, teams are so close together that one loss could bump you down a seed, and a five-point win could be the extra boost we need to push us into the first or second seed,” said forward Nico Bellabona (’26). “There’s a lot of pressure, but we know how we can play, and we know this is a very winnable game for us.”

Regardless of the outcome on Thursday, Levesque knows that it’s going to be a great game for the fans. “We got a chance to beat them. This is one of the games of the year and a game that we can show we really are a team that can compete at their level.”

Come out to support the Bobcats as they play against another tricky opponent in Lebanon-Stevens-Mascoma (5-3) on Saturday.

– Mairtin Sweetman

Images courtesy of Cole Norris