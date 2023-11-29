Annabelle Svenson: Player of the Year

Just like Micheal Jordan, Annabelle Svenson didn’t find her sport until sophomore year.

Oyster River High School’s girls’ volleyball team has gained its acclaim once again this year after winning back-to-back state championships versus Coe Brown. Within this program is the 6’ 2’’ middle hitter and Player of the Year, Svenson. The NHIAA (New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association) award is granted to one girls’ volleyball player per division each year.

Svenson is unbelievably stubborn. As her varsity coach and former middle school teacher Cassandra Doore pleaded with Svenson to play volleyball. Svenson responded, “I will never touch a volleyball I play basketball.” It took a lot of convincing to finally persuade Svenson to try out for the volleyball team.

The summer before her sophomore year Svenson began her volleyball journey. Svenson credits much of her initial development to Emilia Cavicchi (‘24), Svenson’s best friend, and Ella Cavicchi, Emilia’s older sister. The sisters brought Svenson to her first volleyball open gym. “It was returning varsity only and I was scared, but by the end I absolutely loved it. It was an hour and a half long and I didn’t want to leave the gym.”

As many are when trying something new, Svenson was at first reserved. Cavicchi recalled Svenson’s demeanor in her first season saying, “she was very timid. Shy as a player and not as aggressive within her position.” She grew over the years as her life began to revolve around volleyball.

She tried out for 603 United Volleyball club program, where both her and Cavicchi currently play year-round. She was unsure of how this would now fit into her life but decided it was worth the uncertainty. Her club coach Sean Stuart said, “She didn’t see her potential or how good she could be. Over those three years I got to see her confidence grow.” Her stats grew with her over her three years. This season she had 263 kills and hit .443. In the championship game alone Svenson had 21 kills, 9 blocks, and 5 aces.

When Svenson found out she was the DII Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, she didn’t believe it. She first heard the news after receiving a cryptic text from Coach Doore simply saying player of the year. To go from never touching a volleyball to player of the year in a matter of three seasons was a shock to Svenson. She referenced that moment saying, “I still think of myself as that little sophomore who was petrified to be on the court, and I can’t believe those moments led to this.”

Although a shock to Svenson, it was no surprise to her coaches. Varsity Coach Doore says, “She was the most explosive player in DII. She could hit anywhere on the court and could run three different sets with ease.”

Svenson picked up the sport with ease. It is likely due to her prior athletic background, a former basketball and softball player. Even after playing as a freshman on varsity in both sports, she still decided to risk it for volleyball. When she stepped on the court Coach Doore said, “She just had a knack for volleyball, and she loved it. As a human, Annabelle has always been one of the best. She is one of the kindest people I know, and she’s one of the best leaders we’ve had at ORHS volleyball.”

Kind, a common description amongst those who are close with Svenson. Sophia Duyon (‘24), a friend of Svenson, described her as, “Truly one of the most down-to-earth people you will ever meet. She’s always there ready to flash a smile or tell a bad joke that will usually always make you laugh.” Never a dull moment with Svenson.

Her friendly nature and work ethic set her apart from the crowd. Svenson plans to carry these attributes with her into the next chapter as she is committed to playing Division I Volleyball at Stonehill College. Her dedication has clearly paid off in more ways than one, and her advice to those looking to become the best, “Surrounding yourself with people who believe in you and want you to succeed helps with that. I’ve asked myself if leaving everything for this sport was worth it and I can confidently say it is. All the work you put in pays off.”

-Maeve Hickok

Images Courtesy of Mike Whaley