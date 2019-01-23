ORHS-Portsmouth Girls Varsity Hockey Team Defeats Exeter for the Second Time this Season

“For the most part, we played hard and with passion… We knew going in that [playing Exeter] was tough, and we rose to the occasion,” said Oyster River High School girls varsity hockey player Patricia Andersen (‘19) about the ORHS-Portsmouth girls varsity hockey team second consecutive win over Exeter, beating them 4-0.

On January 21st, the combined ORHS-Portsmouth girls varsity hockey team played Exeter High School for the second time at the Whittemore Center this season. Exeter has long been a rival of ORHS-Portsmouth, as last season, Exeter beat ORHS-Portsmouth in the semifinals. Later in the season, Exeter tied the top team in the league, Hanover, 2-2. ORHS-Portsmouth defeating Exeter twice in a row could be a good sign for the team come playoff time.

Beating Exeter in this second match up proved to be a great victory for the ORHS-Portsmouth team. “This was a big win and definitely gave us more confidence going forward against the top teams,” says Marshall. “Exeter was the first team we knew was going to be a tough competition for us.”

A goal by Lilli Poitras (‘19), and a hat trick by Allison Marshall, both from Oyster River High School led the way for the ORHS-Portsmouth team by combining to score all four goals.

“Last year, we lost to Exeter in the semifinals so it’s a team we have a history with,” says Andersen. “We haven’t had much of a challenge yet this season until Exeter and they’re one of the best teams in the state.”